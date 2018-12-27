Flooding possible again Friday, meteorologists warn, with one more rainstorm forecast in a record year

Flooding is possible in Baltimore and along the Interstate 95 corridor Friday, meteorologists warned, as one more rainstorm adds to a record 2018 precipitation total.

One or two inches of rain is expected to fall during the day Friday.

A flood watch is in effect from the morning through the evening for Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, eastern Howard, southern Baltimore and southern Harford counties.

The National Weather Service said the rain could be moderate to “potentially heavy” over a period of six to 12 hours. Given other recent rain, it could be enough to flood streams and low-lying urban areas.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 60 degrees Friday, so all of the precipitation is expected to fall as rain.

There have been 70.05 inches of precipitation in 2018 at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, the region’s point of record. That is about 28 inches more than normal.

It is nearly 8 inches more than Baltimore’s second-wettest year on record, 2003.

Friday’s rain may not be the last of the year. Rain is also likely on New Year’s Eve and into New Year’s Day.

