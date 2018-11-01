Fox 45 meteorologist 'OK' after collapsing on air Thursday

A meteorologist for WBFF Fox 45 is recovering after he collapsed on air Thursday afternoon, according to the station.

Chief meteorologist Vytas Reid was rattling off the region’s temperatures Thursday when he fell midbroadcast. The station said he was “OK” in a Facebook post Thursday, with a picture of Reid holding a Gatorade bottle.

“Thank you to everyone expressing concern for Chief Meteorologist Vytas Reid,” the post read. “He’s ok. He says he now knows it’s important to not get so busy you forget to eat!”

Reid and WBFF news director Michael Tomko could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday night.

