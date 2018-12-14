Heavy fog hangs over Baltimore region Friday morning; schools delayed on Eastern Shore

Patchy, dense fog hung over parts of northern and central Maryland Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The fog, which developed particularly along the western shore north of Annapolis, decreased visibility and contributed to school delays. A dense fog advisory is in effect throughout the Baltimore area until 11 a.m.

The National Weather Service for the greater Baltimore and Washington D.C. areas asked drivers to use extra caution on the road.

The following school districts reported delays due to fog:

» Caroline County Public Schools (2-hour delay).

» Dorcester County Public Schools (2-hour delay).

» Kent County Public Schools (90-minute delay).

» Queen Anne’s County (90-minute delay, morning pre-K canceled).

» Somerset County Public Schools (2-hour delay).

» Talbot County Public Schools (90-minute delay).

» Wicomico County Schools (2-hour delay, morning pre-K canceled).

» Worcester County Schools (2-hour delay, morning pre-K canceled).

