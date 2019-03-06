Maryland weather: Yes, you might see snow this afternoon. But don't worry — it won't stick

Baltimore and points north could see snow flurries Wednesday afternoon, but it won’t amount to much on the ground, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a slight chance of snow until mid-afternoon due to a disturbance sweeping through the region, the weather service said.

“There could be a couple flurries around but don’t expect anything consequential,” National Weather Service meteorologist Kyle Pallozzi said.

Wednesday’s high was expected to reach about 30 degrees, though wind gusts as high as 28 mph could make the air feel chillier.

A Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration was in effect in the city through Thursday morning.

Overnight temperatures Wednesday into Thursday were expected to dip to the low-20s in Baltimore. On Thursday, high temperatures are expected in the high-30s.

Rain and snow are possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and temperatures are expected to reach the high 50s by the end of the weekend.

