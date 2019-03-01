National Weather Service offering flood meteorology classes in Howard, Harford counties

Floods turned deadly in Howard and Harford counties last year. This month, the National Weather Service is holding flooding meteorology classes in both jurisdictions.
The classes are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 20 in Ellicott City and March 25 in Forest Hill. You don’t need to have taken the weather service’s introductory weather spotter class to attend.
Attendees will learn how to be official “flood spotters” for the weather service, which relies on volunteers to refine and verify forecasts and stay apprised of any weather dangers.
Weather service meteorologists will talk about how they develop rain and flood forecasts, what hazards floods can pose, and how flooding deaths can be prevented
Go to weather.gov/lwx/skywarn for details and to sign up.