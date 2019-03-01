National Weather Service offering flood meteorology classes in Howard, Harford counties

Floods turned deadly in Howard and Harford counties last year. This month, the National Weather Service is holding flooding meteorology classes in both jurisdictions.

The classes are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 20 in Ellicott City and March 25 in Forest Hill. You don’t need to have taken the weather service’s introductory weather spotter class to attend.

Attendees will learn how to be official “flood spotters” for the weather service, which relies on volunteers to refine and verify forecasts and stay apprised of any weather dangers.

Weather service meteorologists will talk about how they develop rain and flood forecasts, what hazards floods can pose, and how flooding deaths can be prevented

Go to weather.gov/lwx/skywarn for details and to sign up.

Ellicott City commemorated the deadly and damaging flood on Main Street one year ago, with a variety of activities including Appreciation Day with Discounts and specials at stores; Reflect & Remember; Non-denominational spiritual gathering at the Wine Bin; EC Strong 5K race, Ringing of the Bells. Church bells will ring to commemorate the flood and honor those who died; Blossoms of Hope Tree Dedication. Three cherry trees will be dedicated in honor of Jessica Watsula and Joseph Anthony Blevins, who died in the flood, and John Peter Pacylowski Jr., who died in September after falling while repairing his store, concerts, etc.

