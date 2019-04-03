Maryland weather: Meteorologists warn of elevated brush fire across state

Dry weather and strong winds are creating enhanced risks for brush fires across Maryland on Wednesday, National Weather Service meteorologists said.

A "red flag" warning is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. across most of the state — including the entire Baltimore and Washington metro regions and the upper Eastern Shore.

The meteorologist said outdoor fires are not recommended, and could easily get out of control because of strong winds and low humidity in the air.

“Gusty winds and very dry air will create conditions that may promote the rapid spread of wildfires,” they said.

Winds are forecast from the west at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph, they said. Relative humidity is expected around 20 to 25 percent.

