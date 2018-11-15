Thursday's storm likely to bring Baltimore's earliest measurable snowfall in 22 years

November snowfall is relatively common in Baltimore, but usually leaves just a trace of flakes.

Thursday's dose of sustained wintry precipitation is likely to bring the earliest measurable snowfall at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in 22 years.

The last time measurable snowfall — defined as a 10th of an inch or more — fell here earlier than Nov. 15 was in 1996, when 0.3 inches fell Nov. 12, according to National Weather Service records.

The official snowfall at BWI as of 7 a.m. Thursday is a trace of snow, but light snow has continued in the hours since then. An updated snow measurement at the airport, Baltimore’s point of record, is expected early Thursday afternoon.

It has only been five years, however, since traces of snow were measured at BWI by this point in the season.

A trace of snow was reported on Nov. 12, 2013, and also a year before that, on Nov. 13, 2012.

A trace also fell Oct. 29, 2011. That storm dumped several inches of wet snow north and west of Baltimore, but BWI snowfall serves as the official mark for comparisons over the years.

A “trace” is meteorologists’ official term for reporting any visible snowfall that does not accumulate enough to be measured with a ruler.

Baltimore’s earliest trace of snow on record came Oct. 9, in both 1895 and 1903.

The record for the region’s earliest measurable snow dates to Oct. 10, 1979, when 0.3 inches fell at BWI.

At some point in Baltimore’s 127-year-old snowfall record book, at least a trace of snow has fallen on each date in November. The region sees at least a trace of November snow in more than two out of every three years.

