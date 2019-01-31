Extreme cold fills homeless shelters, delays trains in Baltimore area

Single-digit temperatures swept through the Baltimore area overnight and into Thursday morning, prompting more people to seek refuge at homeless shelters, forcing the closure of some area schools and delaying trains between the city and Washington D.C.

The Greater Baltimore region was no exception to a wave of extreme cold that has blanketed much of the country. Temperatures dropped to 6 degrees with sub-zero windchill Thursday morning at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport after an Arctic front moved through the area.

Homeless shelters opened their doors to more people to offer relief from the biting cold. Rowena Daly, a spokeswoman for Catholic Charities, which operates the Weinberg Housing and Resource Center, said the shelter in downtown Baltimore expanded its capacity to take in more people from the cold.

“We are serving 335 people there. Normally we serve 275, so definitely an uptick,” Daly said. “Nobody’s ever turned away.”

If the shelter exceeds its capacity, it will transport people seeking shelter to other facilities, she said.

In addition to an increase of overnight guests, the shelter has also seen more people staying there during the day.

“During the day they’re staying warm in the day rooms at the shelter,” Daly said. “Normally people get up and go out, they go to work. A lot of people are hunkering down.”

Mary Wilson wore five layers while hanging out with some friends on the corner of East Madison Street and Fallsway Thursday. The group had spent the night nearby at the Weinberg Center but braved the morning cold to seek some quiet. The shelter is chaotic and noisy on days when temperatures sink well below freezing.

“You can get peace of mind out here,” Wilson said. “We’re listening to music, enjoying the Lord’s gift.”

Still, the cold air is depressing, Wilson said, adding that she leans on her faith in God and help from others when weather becomes dangerously cold.

“That’s something you learn when you’re homeless,” she said. “People do come and help us.”

The small group said they spend cold days alternating between going inside the shelter to warm up and then back outside for some personal space.

Christine Zhang/Baltimore Sun Graphic | Data: National Weather Service What's usually the Baltimore area's coldest month has seen temperatures sway well above and below the normal range, sometimes in the same day. What's usually the Baltimore area's coldest month has seen temperatures sway well above and below the normal range, sometimes in the same day. (Christine Zhang/Baltimore Sun Graphic | Data: National Weather Service) (Christine Zhang/Baltimore Sun Graphic | Data: National Weather Service)

Baltimore City Interim Health Commissioner Mary Beth Haller enacted a “Code Blue” alert in the city through Friday morning in an effort to reduce hypothermia deaths.

The cold also created problems for commuters. On the MARC Penn Line, which runs between Baltimore and Washington D.C., all trains were seeing serious delays. Amtrak rails were broken in three places because of the cold temperatures, according to the Maryland Transit Administration.A number of schools in the area were also operating on a delayed schedule or closed Thursday. Public schools in Anne Arundel and Garrett counties were closed, and two-hour delays were in effect for schools in Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Harford and Howard counties, Baltimore City and other districts.

Among the private schools that were delayed, Bryn Mawr School was experiencing a two-hour delay due to heat issues.

A full list of school closings and delays is available here.

Temperatures were expected to remain low into Friday, but the area is expected to get a break from the bitter cold this weekend. Lows in the lower teens and highs in the upper 20s are forecast Friday, and snow showers are possible. On Saturday, highs are expected to reach the low 40s under mostly sunny skies, with lows around 30. And Sunday, high temperatures are forecast in the high 40s.

This article will be updated.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan