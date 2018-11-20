Maryland weather: Thanksgiving looks to be Baltimore's coldest since 1996

Forecasts suggest this Thanksgiving will be Baltimore's coldest since at least 1996, with temperatures expected to struggle to rise above freezing throughout the day.

Highs are forecast in the lower 30s, which is close to a record chill for the holiday. A steady 10 mph breeze from the north is forecast to make it feel like the 20s, though skies will be mostly sunny.

Lows are expected in the mid-20s, with wind chills in the teens forecast for Thursday morning turkey trot races.

The last time temperatures did not break out of the 30s on Thanksgiving Day in Baltimore was in 2013, when the high was 38 degrees, according to National Weather Service records.

It’s not likely to get even that warm this Thursday, so you likely have to go back to 1996 to find a colder Thanksgiving. The high that year was 33 degrees.

Or, the region could challenge a record for its coldest Thanksgiving on record — a high of 31 degrees in 1930.

Normal highs in late November are in the lower 50s around Baltimore.

