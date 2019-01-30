'Dangerously cold' temperatures forecast for the rest of the week as polar vortex spills across eastern U.S.

A blast of Arctic air was forecast to make its way into Maryland starting Wednesday, while delivering a potentially record-setting chill to the Midwest.

Temperatures are forecast in the 20s for most of the day around Baltimore, with wind gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon making it feel like the lower teens. A wind advisory is in effect across the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some brief but intense snow showers are also possible during the day.

And the biggest punch of cold air is yet to come, with lows in the single digits and below-zero wind chills forecast across Central Maryland early Thursday.

Around Baltimore, lows early Wednesday morning were forecast in the upper teens or lower 20s, with wind chills dropping to the single digits. And temperatures are not expected to rise above the freezing mark Wednesday afternoon.

With the chill of a steady 20-30 mph winds, and stronger gusts, it’s forecast to feel like temperatures are in the upper teens.

Then, Thursday is expected to be even colder, with early-morning lows in the single digits and wind chills approaching 10 degrees below zero. High temperatures are forecast only in the upper teens or lower 20s Thursday afternoon, with gusts up to 25 mph making it feel like the single digits throughout the day.

The cold is not forecast to let up much, if at all, on Friday. Lows in the lower teens and highs in the mid- to upper 20s are forecast. Calmer winds are expected — and more snow showers are again possible.

Interim Baltimore City Health Commissioner Mary Beth Haller declared a “Code Blue” emergency from Tuesday night through Friday morning, calling the temperatures “dangerously cold.” The designation prompts agencies to offer free meals for senior citizens, encourage homeless people to seek shelter and help residents apply for utility bill assistance.

Maryland health officials encouraged residents to dress properly if going outside, recommending multiple layers, including a windproof and water-resistant outer layer.

They also urged people to keep fireplaces and wood-burning stoves clean, to provide plenty of space around heaters of any kind, and to never leave them unattended.

Baltimore public works officials said they are preparing for the likelihood of water-main breaks, and urged residents to protect outdoor or exposed pipes from the cold. They encourage shutting off water to outside faucets and allowing a trickle of water to flow from a basement faucet, because moving water is less likely to freeze.

The Baltimore City Department of Public Works is canceling street sweeping for the remainder of the week. Parking restrictions for street cleaning will not be enforced.The machines put down a spray of water to control dust as they sweep. In extreme cold, the street sweeping equipment can freeze and become damaged.

The chill is coming from a piece of the polar vortex, an area of frigid air and low atmospheric pressure over the North Pole (there’s another one over the South Pole) that is normally confined to that region. But when a surge of warmer air pushed its way over the North Pole last month, it caused the polar vortex to split, sending pieces of it intruding into parts of Europe, Siberia and now the United States.

The Plains and Great Lakes states got the first taste of the polar vortex Tuesday, when temperatures fell as low as 27 degrees below zero in the Dakotas and Minnesota. Wind chills were as cold as minus 59. And it was advancing eastward.

CAPTION Winter weather update for the Baltimore area which includes dangerously cold temperatures. Winter weather update for the Baltimore area which includes dangerously cold temperatures. CAPTION Winter Storm Jayden is forecast to bring snow to the Midwest through Monday, then it will head for the Northeast Tuesday. (The Weather Channel video) Winter Storm Jayden is forecast to bring snow to the Midwest through Monday, then it will head for the Northeast Tuesday. (The Weather Channel video)

Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan were under states of emergency as the cold moved in Wednesday. Record-setting cold was forecast in Chicago. At O’Hare International Airport, the high temperature is expected to be negative 14 degrees, which would break a record set on Jan. 18, 1994.

“These are actually a public health risk and you need to treat it appropriately and with that effort,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Tuesday. “They are life-threatening conditions and temperatures.”

Scientists said the unusually cold weather doesn’t disprove global warming, as President Donald Trump suggested in a tweet Tuesday. While the eastern U.S. freezes, average temperatures worldwide on Tuesday were 0.54 of a degree warmer than the 1979 to 2000 average and 1.6 degrees warmer than it was on average about 100 years ago, according to data from the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer and NASA.

Australia was meanwhile broiling under triple-digit heat. Adelaide last week hit 115.9 degrees, setting the record for the highest temperature ever recorded in a major Australian city.

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance

The Associated Press contributed to this article.