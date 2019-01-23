Baltimore warms up a bit Wednesday, with rain likely tonight

The Baltimore region is expected to see a bit of a warmup Wednesday after recent days of bitter cold.

Skies will be cloudy with temperatures reaching up to 42 degrees, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service. The temperature at 8 a.m. at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport was 33 degrees.

Rain is possible in some areas after 1 p.m., but the chance of precipitation is just 20 percent.

Rain is more certain Wednesday night, and could be heavy at times. Temperatures will actually rise to the low 50s early Thursday morning, but will then fall later in the day to around 40 degrees, according to the NWS forecast.

The chance of precipitation Thursday is 100 percent, according to the weather service.