Maryland weather: Snow possible Friday, but temperatures will reach 60s on Sunday

The weekend weather will come in like a lion and go out like a lamb.

There is likely to be a mix of rain and snow Friday morning with accumulations of less than half an inch, said Cody Ledbetter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Precipitation will taper off by the evening, giving way to low clouds and possibly fog. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday night, another storm system will bring moderate rain to the area that will last into the early Sunday hours. Temperatures warm up to the mid 60s Sunday, Ledbetter said.

“After that its pretty calm for a while,” Ledbetter said. “It’s definitely warmer for the next week than we have been, so that’s good news.”

