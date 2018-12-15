Flood warnings in effect for various parts of Maryland until Sunday morning

Flood warnings are in effect for various parts of the region effective until 6:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas that will experience considerable rainfall include Baltimore City as well as Anne Arundel, Carroll, Howard, Harford and Baltimore counties.

According to the weather service, 1 to 2 inches has already fallen, and that moderate rainfall, amounting to more than 1 inch, is possible overnight. It also warned that up to 4 inches of rain is possible in isolated areas, and that “runoff from the rainfall may cause creeks and streams to rise out of their banks as well as the potential for flooding in urban areas” throughout the region.

The Little Patuxent River at Savage is already experiencing flooding, the warning stated.

The National Weather Service urged residents to be safe.

“Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads,” the NWS stated on its website, and tweeted on its DC/Baltimore account that drivers should be on alert for standing water and heed all road closures.

On pace for its wettest year on record, Baltimore has already topped 50 inches of rain in 2018. That translates to almost 80 billion gallons over the city's 92 square miles. To put it in perspective, here are a few comparisons.

