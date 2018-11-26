Heavy rain contributed to Baltimore's 26th Street collapse in 2014. The roadway is sagging again amid even wetter weather.

What seemed like an unheard of amount of rain contributed to the violent collapse of a section of Baltimore’s East 26th Street in April 2014.

But it has been far wetter in 2018. As rain continued to fall Monday, during the region’s wettest November and already its wettest calendar year on record, the roadway appeared to sag once again.

There was more than 3 inches of rainfall April 30, 2014, the day a retaining wall along a section of railroad tracks gave way, taking a piece of the Charles Village roadway with it.

It marked the end of what is still Baltimore’s second-wettest April on record. More than 8 ½ inches fell in those 30 days.

And it came amid a seven-month streak of remarkably wet weather. There had been nearly 36 inches of rain during the period going back to October 2013, almost as much as Baltimore normally gets in a full year.

But that deluge pales in comparison to this year’s.

This month, there has already been about 8 inches of rainfall on the region, enough to make it Baltimore’s wettest November on record. With more rain falling Monday, the rainfall is likely to come close to if not surpass the total from April 2014.

It comes amid a far wetter stretch of weather.

Over the seven months going back to May, there has been more than 53 inches of rainfall in Baltimore. That amount of rainfall is almost enough to crack the region’s top 10 wettest years on record.

But it is just part of what became Baltimore’s wettest year in the record books on Nov. 15 — with nearly 65 inches of precipitation and counting.

