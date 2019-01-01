Attention stargazers: 2019 brings a 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' and Mercury's transit across the sun

The highlights of 2019 for stargazers include a total lunar eclipse some are calling a “Super Blood Wolf Moon” and a transit of Mercury across the sun. And there are plenty of sights to spot in the heavens in between.

Though all five visible planets won’t appear in the sky at the same time again until 2020, there are chances to see each of them — and twice to see bright Venus and Jupiter side by side. With a telescope or maybe even binoculars, you could spot distant Uranus and Neptune.

Or, weather permitting, recline somewhere dark and look for some of the regular meteor showers that light up the sky at different points of the year. Sky and Telescope magazine predicts January’s Quadrantids and May’s Eta Aquariids could be the best shows of 2019.

Some celestial events are less predictable, such as flyovers of the International Space Station. Websites like NASA’s Spot the Station and Heavens-Above.com help you find the satellite in the sky.

Unfortunately, solar eclipses on the 2019 calendar aren’t visible from this corner of the globe. But organizations like the Slooh observatory broadcast them online for the whole world.

Here’s what to look for in the night and early morning skies in 2019:

January

The year begins with the Quadrantid meteor shower. It’s expected to peak the night of Jan. 3-4, but meteors could be visible throughout the first week of the new year. As many as a few dozen meteors per hour could be visible at the peak.

The year’s latest sunrise comes Jan. 5, at 7:26 a.m.

A total lunar eclipse falls on Jan. 21, darkening the moon behind Earth’s shadow. At total eclipse, it appears in a dim, rusty and sometimes blood-like hue (instead of being blackened out) because of sunlight being refracted through Earth’s atmosphere and around the planet. The eclipse coincides with a supermoon, when a full moon appears slightly larger and brighter because it occurs around the same time the moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its orbit. And January’s full moon is always known as the Wolf Moon. So some are calling this one the “Super Blood Wolf Moon.” The moon will be in full eclipse for about an hour starting just before midnight, and it will become full at 12:16 a.m.

Early the next morning, on Jan. 22, there is what is known as a conjunction of Venus and Jupiter, when the two brightest objects in the sky (after the sun and the moon, of course) appear side by side. Spot them in the southeast from about 5 a.m. until sunrise. Both planets will remain visible in the morning hours through the spring; Venus will appear closer and closer to the sun at sunrise each day.

February

A recently discovered comet designated C/2018 Y1 (Iwamoto) is expected to pass about 28 million miles from Earth around Feb. 11-12, and it could become visible using small telescopes or possibly binoculars.

February’s full moon is also considered a supermoon, a non-technical term applied to any full moon that occurs when the moon is within about 225,000 miles of Earth. At the time of the Full Snow Moon, at 10:53 a.m. Feb. 19, Earth will be within 222,000 miles of the moon.

Of the five visible planets, Mercury is hardest to spot because it’s so close to the sun. At the end of February, it will be at what is known as its greatest eastern elongation — when it is farthest from the sun in the evening sky. Look in the west during and after sunset, and don’t miss Mars overhead. Later in the year, around June 23 and Oct. 19 are similarly good times to try and spot Mercury in the evening.

March

Spring begins at 5:58 p.m. March 20, the moment of vernal equinox. At that time, Earth’s axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun, giving both the Northern and Southern hemispheres equal light. Both day and night are roughly 12 hours around the world on the equinox, but the exact timing varies — in Baltimore, daylight will surpass nighttime for the first time in 2019 on March 17.

Later on the equinox, the March full moon, known as the Worm Moon, is also technically a supermoon. It arrives at 9:42 p.m. March 20.

April

The Lyrid meteor shower peaks the night of April 22 and early morning of April 23, but the bright waning gibbous moon could make some fainter meteors hard to spot. Meteor showers are named for the constellations they appear to radiate from (in this case, the constellation Lyra), but you don’t necessarily need to find those star formations to see the “shooting stars” streak across the sky.

Mercury may be visible in the east before sunrise around April 11, near brilliant Venus. Other good times to spot elusive Mercury in the mornings this year are around Aug. 9 and Nov. 28.

May

Mars is an evening planet throughout the first half of the year. By May, it starts to appear lower toward the western horizon each evening. It’s bright enough that it should be one of the first objects to appear as dusk fades into night, as the only planet in the evening sky for much of the month.

The Eta Aquariid meteor shower peaks early on the morning of May 6, as Earth passes through the orbit of Halley’s Comet. The moon, a thin crescent at this point in the month, won’t outshine too many meteors.

A true Blue Moon comes May 18. It will be the third full moon in a spring season with four full moons, meeting the traditional definition of a blue moon. A blue moon has become more commonly known as the second full moon in a calendar month, though. There were two of that sort of blue moon in 2018, but will be none in 2019.

June

Summer begins with the solstice at 11:54 a.m. June 21. At that moment, the orientation of Earth’s axis relative to the sun means the Northern Hemisphere is getting maximum daylight — more than 14 hours, 56 minutes of it in Baltimore. The earliest sunrises of the year come at 5:39 a.m. around June 14, and the latest sunsets arrive at 8:37 p.m. around June 27-28.

Jupiter will be out for most of each night and early morning during June, moving across the southern sky with Saturn rising close behind it. The full moon will appear near them around the middle of the month, closest to Jupiter on June 16 and even closer to Saturn on June 18. The Full Strawberry Moon comes at 4:30 a.m. June 17.

July

A total solar eclipse occurs July 2, but will only be visible in parts of South America and the Pacific Ocean.