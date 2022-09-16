Norfolk man at large after failing to show up for guilty verdicts in ODU student’s killing

A Norfolk man who failed to show up in court this week when a jury verdict was announced in his murder trial remains at large, according to police.

Rashad Dooley, 29, was found guilty Wednesday of conspiracy to commit murder and burglary, and attempted robbery at the end of a week-long trial in Norfolk Circuit Court. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, meaning Dooley could get up to 30 years when he’s set to be sentenced in December.

He also was charged with first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and multiple weapons charges in the 2011 death of Old Dominion University student Christopher Cummings, but the jury acquitted him of those.

Norfolk police announced Friday they are still searching for Dooley. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that could lead to his arrest.

Dooley appeared at court throughout his trial. When it was announced that a verdict had been rendered, he disappeared.

Defense attorney Eric Korslund told the judge he got a text from Dooley saying that he “needed to pick up his daughter.” The text also asked Korslund to “get the verdict for me.” Korslund said Friday he hasn’t heard from his client since.

Dooley was one of four men charged in the case in August 2021 — more than 10 years after Cummings was killed and his roommate was critically injured during a home invasion of their off-campus house.

The suspects were ordered held without bond after their arrest. But when the case against suspect Kwuame Edwards was dismissed this summer after Edwards’ attorneys argued prosecutors had mishandled it, Dooley and the other two remaining defendants were granted bond and released.

Charges against suspect Ahmad Watson were dismissed shortly after Edwards case was thrown out, under similar conditions. A trial for the other defendant, Javon Doyle, ended in a mistrial in August when the jury was unable to agree on a verdict. Doyle is expected to be retried, but no date has been set.

