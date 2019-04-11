What happens when one twin goes to space and the other stays on Earth? Study explores effects of space travel.

Weight loss, altered eye shape and elongated DNA structures are just a few side effects of spending a year in space. But after monitoring the differences between a pair of identical twins as one traveled to the International Space Station and the other stayed on Earth, researchers say there’s more work to be done to understand how long-term space travel can affect a person’s body.

A team of dozens of researchers released an article in the journal Science on Thursday detailing the results of a study on Scott and Mark Kelly, twin brothers and astronauts. At age 50, Scott Kelly spent 340 days at the International Space Station, while Mark Kelly remained on Earth.

Although researchers have a solid understanding of how shorter space missions affect the body, there is little research about long-term space travel impacts because only four people have participated in space missions lasting at least one year. The study aimed to help researchers, including Johns Hopkins Hospital’s Dr. Andrew Feinberg, better understand the health impacts of spending long periods of time in space.

The brothers were monitored for 25 months before, during and after Scott Kelly went to the space station from March 27, 2015, to March 1, 2016. Researchers collected and compared results from stool, urine and blood samples throughout the study, and the brothers also took physical and cognitive tests.

Four things we learned from the first black hole image »

The study found there were both temporary and lasting changes to Scott Kelly’s cells, tissues, genes and physical characteristics. At least 10 key physiological processes were influenced by long-term space flight, according to the study: body mass and nutrition; the length of telomeres (features at the end of DNA strands); genome stability; vascular health; eye changes; metabolic changes; epigenetic shifts (changes to the expression of genes rather than the genetic code itself); changes to lipid levels; microbiome responses and congnitive function.

“It is expected that astronauts conducting exploration-class missions could experience risks from mitochondrial dysfunction, immunological stress, vascular changes and fluid shifts, and cognitive performance decline, as well as alterations in telomere length, gene regulation and genome integrity,” the study said.

Studying twins provided a unique opportunity for researchers to observe physical and genetic differences brought on by space travel. But because only two people were in the study, they said it’s impossible to conclude the variances between Mark and Scott Kelly were caused by space travel alone.

Terry Virts, who grew up in Columbia and went on to command the International Space Station, has released a book of space photography called "View From Above."

Feinberg, the Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Biomedical Engineering and Mental Health at the Johns Hopkins University, studied changes in Scott Kelly’s epigenetics, which influence gene activity but not genetic code.

“This is the dawn of human genomics in space,” he said in a statement. “We developed the methods for doing these types of human genomic studies, and we should be doing more research to draw conclusions about what happens to humans in space.”

After Scott Kelly returned to Earth, most of the physiological changes he underwent in space reverted to their state before he went into orbit.

Understanding biological impacts of long-term space travel will become increasingly important as NASA plots longer missions — particularly proposed trips to and from Mars that could last several years.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan