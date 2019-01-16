Reader SunShots: Best of 2010

Photo by Justin Nixon

The winner of the Reader SunShot series "critters" is Justin Nixon for his photo of a flamingo preening itself at the manatee reserve in Homosassa Springs, Fla. Here is a critique by Robert Hamilton, The Baltimore Sun's director of photography. "There was a great selection of images in this category, and it was difficult to select just one. However, the winner is Justin Nixon, whose username is JCNixonPhoto on baltimoresun.com. His shot is of a very beautiful and graceful looking flamingo that he took while on a recent trip to Florida. This photo does a wonderful job of combining color, texture and composition. I'm not sure if this is the original framing or if it was cropped, but either way it holds the viewer's eye with the gentle 'S' shape of the flamingo's neck. And in addition, what helps make the photograph a winner is the striking and vivid colors of the flamingo contrasted with a splash of white coming from the feathers as the bird does its preening."