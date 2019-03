Posted by bluerssen, Community Contributor

Bob Luerssen took the winning photo of a reflection in a stainless steel sculpture with a Nikon D7000 at 1/500 at f5.6 in Reykjavik, Iceland in front of the Hallgrimskirkja Church. Baltimore Sun photographer Algerina Perna comments, "Luerssen forms his composition with rain drops, a shiny surface and a colorful background. This imaginative image of elongated homes and figures in pastel colors conjures a dream world in 2-D."

In the courtyard of the famous Hallgrimskirkja church in Reykjavik, Iceland is a large, stainless steel contemporary art piece. Shooting at an angle, shows the tiny rain drops overlaying the skewed reflection of the neighboring houses.