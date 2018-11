Kevin Moore / HANDOUT

Kevin Moore is the winner for this week’s SunShots theme, ”Boo!” for his image of a boy and a cross. Moore’s nephew posed for him. Baltimore Sun photographer Algerina Perna critiques, “Normally, photos with filters that change the visual texture of an image aren’t chosen in this contest. An exception was made since this is a photo illustration of a concept (e.g., the concept of “scary”), rather than a photo of a scary object (e.g., a monster). The unreadable expression of the boy and his obscured facial features -achieved by a shallow depth of field with the focus on the cross, and scratch marks across the photo- all hint at something not quite right. Symbolism looms large in the form of the in-focus cross at right. The unrecognizable writing on the bottom also contributes to the mysterious tone. If the subject’s face and the cross were both in focus, the photo would have an entirely different mood. This image could easily be a cover shot for a frightening movie.”