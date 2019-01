Rob Lynch / HANDOUT

Rob Lynch is the winner of this week’s Reader SunShots theme, “Cheers,” with his image of 20 mugs of beer being carried at the same time. Baltimore Sun photo editor Lloyd Fox comments, “It’s something that most people will never witness and what makes it a fun image. As for the photographic content, I like the repetition of glasses and the foam, which is almost identical in each mug. Also, the beer that is about to drip off of the bottom of the mug to the right adds to the spill on the jacket.“