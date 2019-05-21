Scenes from the 2019 Maryland Film Festival

Over five days, the Maryland Film Festival (MdFF) hosted over 100 screenings and brought 200 filmmakers to town.
The event has gained a reputation in film circles for being one of the best places to see independent cinema and the 21st annual festival delivered 29 premieres and films from dozens of countries around the world. The diverse range of films was mirrored by the creatives presenting their work and the eclectic crowds visiting the Parkway theater and the three MICA satellite theaters.
From the opening night shorts program, which featured Baltimore-based Marnie Ellen Hertzler’s work among five other dynamic works, to the closing night film LUCE, directed by Julius Onah, a Nigerian American filmmaker based in New York City, the festival consistently offers an impressive range of programming that under their mission “film for all.” This gallery includes highlights from the festival with a focus on the filmmakers and people working behind the scenes to get independent films out in the world.
Photos and text by Jen Mizgata, a Baltimore-based photographer, who can be reached at mizgata@gmail.com. See more of her work at jenmizphoto.com.