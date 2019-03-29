You don't have to go to D.C. for cherry blossoms. Here are the best spots to see them in Baltimore

Washington, D.C.’s cherry blossoms are expected to look their best in early April, according to their stewards, the National Park Service.

But you don’t have to travel far to see them in the Baltimore area.

Spring brings the arrival of Baltimore’s blooming cherry blossoms and other beautiful flourishing trees throughout the city. The entire blooming period can last two weeks, but the best time to view the trees is a few days after their peak bloom.

Some of the places to view the budding cherry blossoms near Baltimore:

» Druid Hill Park, 900 Druid Park Lake Dr, Baltimore, MD 21217

» Fort McHenry, 2400 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD 21230

» Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Dr, Baltimore, MD 21218

» 1600 block of Appleton Street, Baltimore, MD 21217

» Morgan State University, 1700 E Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore, MD 2125

» Guilford in the 3900 block of St. Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21218

