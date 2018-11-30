Cherry Hill residents share their perspectives of the community through art

The Photovoice Art Show brought out Cherry Hill community members to Mama Shirley's Cultural Arts and Wellness Center, an initiative of the Youth Resiliency Institute, on Thursday evening. The art show was a part of a workshop series which gives residents the means to share their stories through art, in order to promote the changes they want to see in their neighborhood. Blue Water Baltimore, the non-profit which aims at restoring water quality in Baltimore, partnered with YRI to host the workshops.