Darkroom: Scenes from the 2019 Maryland Film Festival

Over five days, the Maryland Film Festival (MdFF) hosted over 100 screenings and brought 200 filmmakers to town. The event has gained a reputation in film circles for being one of the best places to see independent cinema and the 21st annual festival delivered 29 premieres and films from dozens of countries around the world. The diverse range of films was mirrored by the creatives presenting their work and the eclectic crowds visiting the Parkway theater and the three MICA satellite theaters.