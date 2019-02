Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun

At Health Care for the Homeless, Baltimore Rep. Elijah E. Cummings left, speaks about Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren's commitment to all issues she supports, like health care. Sen. Warren is in background (green jacket). They met with officials and community leaders to strategize on how best to combat the opioid addiction problem in the city and around the country. Among those attending were Sen. Ben Cardin; Rep. John Sarbanes; Mayor Catherine Pugh; interim police commissioner Gary Tuggle; Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen, and local health care and addiction experts.