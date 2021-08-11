Clermont City Center closed, deemed unsafe due to ‘settling’

Under the Parks and Recreation Department, the Clermont City Center is located at 620 W. Montrose St. According to the Lake County Property Appraiser, the 10836-square-foot building was constructed in 2013. The city center’s website still refers to it as “new” and touts its 3,935-square-foot banquet and event space as “stunning.” It has several other meeting rooms for rent, according to its floor plan.