Liberal Zurawik loves attacking Fox News

David Zurawik shows his liberal bias in yet another of his unending attacks on Fox News ("Zurawik: Why Democrats need to take moral high road and just say no to Fox town halls,” May 22). In other words, only town halls run by liberal leftist networks should be supported. Having read his past myopic nonsense, I wonder just what he so fears about anything contrary to liberal orthodoxy. Is it that his liberal anti-Trump ideology might be exposed for what it really is or does he fear a forum where views outside his rigid mindset are allowed expression?

His main argument is that Democratic candidates should pass on the Fox town halls, but to what end — so a large segment of our population is not exposed to these candidates, or to somehow shut down Fox? In typical liberal fashion he throws around words like racist, hate, evil, etc. in describing Fox. I wonder is there any difference between Mr. Zurawik and the college students who would burn down their campus to stop a conservative from speaking? Just what is it that liberals so fear that any opposing viewpoint must be shut down?

Mr. Zurawik really loses credibility when quoting his "impressive cast of Democratic candidates," including Indian wannabe Elizabeth Warren who scammed her way into college and later a lucrative Harvard job while claiming minority affirmative action preference. Then, ardent socialist Bernie Sanders with his latest disgraceful promise to shut down charter schools despite research showing that overall students "score higher on entrance exams and are more likely to graduate." He'll throw disadvantaged students under the proverbial bus to pander for support from the teachers union. Mr. Zurawik even dredges up old groping, hair smelling Joe Biden, who lest we forget doesn't see China as an economic challenge.

Finally, Mr. Zurawik would have us believe all Fox hosts — Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson etc. — do is preach. He completely distorts how Fox really operates. Film clips are used to show Democratic operatives and fake news networks disgracing themselves. Clips of what President Donald Trump said and what CNN and others corrupted to support their agenda. Clips for example of key Democrats (Adam Schiff, Tom Perez, Sidney Blumenthal, Jerry Nadler, etc.) claiming they were in possession of absolute proof of Russian collusion. Absolute proof that has magically disappeared. At other times, Fox has shown clips of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and others during the Obama years supporting the wall. Now, of course no cost to the American people is too high, be it drugs, gangs, terrorists etc., to keep Mr. Trump from delivering on his campaign promise. Finally, Fox often provides a forum for liberal opponents to promote their views which in turn are typically destroyed by the facts and logic of the very intelligent Fox hosts. Mr. Zurawik denounces Fox as a "ideological tool masquerading as an all news channel" but mentions it has "the largest audience in cable news.” It has the largest audience for a reason — news, stories, facts, truth etc. found on Fox will not be shown on the fake news networks.

Don Imwold