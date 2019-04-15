On deportation, Zurawik falls into liberal rant

I wasn't surprised to see the bottom line of the personalized deportation story David Zurawik was pushing (“PBS documentary offers intimate, moving look at human toll of deportation,” April 11). Never mind that the husband was deported during the Obama administration — it's still all President Donald Trump's fault! That's the universal liberal response to everything. Maybe soon we'll hear that bad weather is his fault.

In a brief pause for some objectivity, Mr. Zurawik acknowledged that there is wide support of the notion the U.S. immigration policy is broken. And then he continued on with Trump bashing. Not even a mention of the fact that Congress needs to act to redefine our outdated and often-ignored immigration laws. In the backdrop of an obviously sad story of a separated family, why not encourage those touched by the story to contact their congressional representatives and urge them to get past polarizing ideological confrontation and fix these laws?

Then this story would have been used to highlight the urgent need for action. Instead, he appeared to be using the sad story of a deportation during the Obama administration as an excuse for Trump bashing that actually overshadowed the story itself. He missed an opportunity for objective journalism and, instead, cheapened himself with liberal ranting.

Wally Hoff, Ellicott City

