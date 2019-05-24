Replaced demolished homes in Woodberry with a park

As a resident of Clipper Road across from the sudden and tragic demolition of the 1840s stone houses, I am both angered and bereft (“'A breach of trust': Developer demolishes 1840s Woodberry homes despite telling neighbors they would be saved,” May 22).

However, I am also imagining a park in its place with a structure built from the stones and timbers of the fallen buildings and dedicated to telling the history of this mill valley community. After all, those homes overlooked the Jones Falls, a life source for the mills. This would go a long way in restoring a working relationship with the Jennings family who are so economically involved in the area.

Christy Bergland, Baltimore