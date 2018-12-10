It's a Wonderful Life has a wonderful point: A man with friends no failure

How anyone could miss the point of “It’s a Wonderful Life” is inexplicable, unless the author of your recent op-ed stopped watching before the line: “No man is a failure who has friends” (“Best Christmas movie ever? Not so fast,” Dec. 7).

As for the movie’s darker moments, they are a reminder that bad things happen to good people, but we should not measure ourselves by wealth, power or fame. Instead, we should value the love and kindness we share with those whose lives we touch and that makes this a wonderful life indeed.

William J. Vanden Eynden, Lutherville

