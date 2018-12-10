Criticism of Christmas movie "It's A Wonderful Life" might keep people away from food drive

Paramount Pictures

James Stewart, center, embraces Donna Reed, left, in the last scene of Frank Capra's 1946 film, "It's A Wonderful Life," in this undated file photo. Other cast members are unidentified. (AP Photo/file)

James Stewart, center, embraces Donna Reed, left, in the last scene of Frank Capra's 1946 film, "It's A Wonderful Life," in this undated file photo. Other cast members are unidentified. (AP Photo/file) (Paramount Pictures)