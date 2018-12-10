Criticism of Christmas movie "It's A Wonderful Life" might keep people away from food drive

I was excited to read about the free showing of “It’s a Wonderful Life” at the Senator Theater to benefit GEDCO’s CARES Food Pantry. I question, however, whether Eric Heavner’s hate-piece about the film (“Best Christmas movie ever? Not so fast,” Dec. 7) filled with factual errors about its plot, will motivate people to attend the screening and bring with them the suggested donation of non-perishable food items, or if it will instead convince them to stay home and eat the food themselves.
This is synergy in reverse.
David Weinstein, Ellicott City