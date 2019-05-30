Let women, not government, make choice

Peggy Alley's snippy response to pro-choice demonstrators (“Use birth control if you don’t want a baby,” May 29) assumes that every decision to end a pregnancy is the result of irresponsible failure to use contraception. That is far from true.

There are times contraception fails, though that is fortunately less common with methods now available. There are rapes of people who had no reason to be using contraception. There are serious problems that develop during pregnancy affecting the viability of the fetus or endangering the life of the woman.

Neither Ms. Alley nor any legislator is in a position to pre-judge those circumstances, or any others. They should have enough humility to recognize that they are neither all-knowing nor all-wise. Only a woman, in consultation with her doctor and anyone else she may choose to involve, can determine the best course of action when she is faced with difficult medical circumstances.

It is past time this country demonstrated enough elementary respect for women and doctors to leave them to make those decisions in decent privacy.

Katharine W. Rylaarsdam, Baltimore

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.