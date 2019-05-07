Chef Cindy Wolf is still a Charm City treasure

Once again, our treasure, Cindy Wolf, was nominated for a James Beard award. The article, “Baltimore chef Cindy Wolf passed over again for James Beard Award” (May 6), highlights her amazing run: "She has been a finalist eight times and has been a semifinalist 12 times." For Baltimore to have such a consistently high performing, creative chef is a true blessing and honor.

And yet, once again, The Sun chooses to headline the loss of the top award as opposed to her continuing successes as a top chef. I, for one, am thrilled that Cindy has chosen to make Baltimore her home and to turn out year after year (12 times) of James Beard-level dining. Thank you, Cindy. You make me proud to be a Baltimorean.

Cindy Buxbaum, Baltimore

