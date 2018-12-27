No funding for the wall, no matter what

President Donald Trump’s proposed wall is a horrible symbol of hate, a ridiculous waste of money, and will do next to nothing to stop illegal immigration (which all numbers indicate has already dropped dramatically).But, whether Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Rep. Elijah Cummings support the wall or not, the American taxpayer should not under any circumstance be asked to pay, advance, guarantee, contribute or lend a dime to the construction of President Trump's proposed border wall. Mr. Trump's idea for an import tax to pay for the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border would actually hurt American consumers and workers — not Mexico. His even more recent idea to shut down the government over this wall is an even worse idea. The idea that we are wasting money sending the National Guard or military to the border is his dumbest idea yet.The American people do not support funding Trump’s border wall on the backs of the American taxpayer, and I urge all members of Congress to vote against any measure, bill or request to appropriate funds for that purpose.

Kenneth Leyhe Sr., Baltimore