VA is getting better

There have been many stories in recent months with harsh criticisms of the Veterans Administration. Although I have no doubt that these stories were true, we have also heard that the VA is making every attempt to correct those deficiencies.

As a veteran of the Vietnam conflict, I feel compelled to document my experience at the Loch Raven Veterans Administration facility. I arrived for my pre-arranged appointment and was promptly and courteously greeted. I was called back exactly at my appointment time where I was greeted and given an orientation by a clinical associate, Talita Washington. In short order, Dr. James Ebeling entered and continued with my appointment.

During the entire time, I was treated with respect, dignity and compassion. I would like to extend my thanks to Ms. Washington and Dr. Ebeling (Team 7) for the manner in which they conducted themselves and the extra effort both took to explain the services that would be available. If there are problems at the Loch Raven facility, they were not witnessed by me. There were only a few patients in the waiting room and all processes seemed to be organized efficiently.

I have a new found respect for these hardworking employees of the Veterans Administration. President Donald Trump says that improving the care at the Veterans Administration is one of his priorities. It would appear that there have been some positive changes.

Jerry Chosak, Owings Mills

