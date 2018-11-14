Cardinal DiNardo bowed to Vatican on sex abuse issue

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, bowed to the Vatican masters in not allowing the bishops to vote on the sex abuse crisis in the church (“Some Catholic bishops urge conference to reach consensus on sex abuse crisis in American church,” Nov. 13).

Cardinal DiNardo promised to “listen carefully and convey the bishop’s thinking to the Holy Father." The order to not allow the vote by the bishops was reportedly given by the “Vatican,” but not the pope himself which takes him off the hook for another failure in dealing with the problem (“The Catholic bishops should have stood up to Rome on sex abuse,” Nov. 13). The bishops wanted to vote on the matter but what exactly is the Vatican’s problem with that vote itself? Probably that they, the Vatican, can’t control the vote and the bishops might actually do what they are expected to do, and that is look out for the parishioners themselves.

The big summit in February in Rome, between the pope and the heads of the bishops organizations in other countries, will produce nothing but talk, and if the “Vatican elite” do not like the outcome then they change it to something more palatable to the church hierarchy. The Vatican protects itself and the brick and mortar church organization and, unfortunately, could care less about the people in the church.

Too bad Cardinal DiNardo doesn’t have the guts to stand up for the church members in this country and back his bishops. The pope and the Vatican are totally useless and insensitive in dealing with the sex abuse scandal and don’t care about the people, only the Vatican itself in it’s holier than thou attitude.

Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore