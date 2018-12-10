Maryland utility costs should not be so high

Your mind-boggling review of the high utility prices in Maryland oozes with nothing but paper fill (“More utility competition was supposed to drive down prices, but many Marylanders are paying more for energy,” Dec. 7). For example, where is the Public Service Commission’s all-important website for “competitive” electric rates? That is correct, it is not listed.

And why isn’t the PSC taken to task for not making their web page more user friendly by listing the electric rates by lowest to highest competitive rates overall? Lowest to highest renewable electricity rates? Rates that are fixed versus variable? Best rates but with early termination fees which normally vitiate any savings if you terminate early? And why is not the PSC taken to task for not requiring these companies to notify customers at least a month in advance by e-mail, text and by normal mail that their electricity contracts are about to expire? Also, the PSC should notify Maryland citizens by e-mail or text or by newspaper announcements when new electric rates are posted on their website

And where is the mention that the generators of electricity such as Baltimore Gas & Electric are becoming quite competitive because of the electric choice mandate? For example, very few of the current alternate suppliers as listed on the PSC electric choice web page are now competitive with BGE.

And gas rate competition? There is none since natural gas is “dirt cheap” these days thanks to fracking in other states. And companies such as BGE are in the position to get the lowest price because of the large supply with the same demand.

Very, very disappointed in this all-important review by The Sun — with an equal disappointment going to the Maryland Public Service Commission!

B. H. Meyer, Elkridge

