How much is Baltimore County paying to help the undocumented?

Alison Knezevich's article, "Leaders take issue with tax" (May 13), is informative. Unfortunately, this and an earlier article in The Sun on increasing Baltimore County taxes fail to inform the public of a critical piece of information: the degree to which increased taxes are required to pay for educational and other important services for immigrants who are not legal residents and who have been drawn to our area as a result of local sanctuary policies. My guess is that a substantial amount of these funds are required to meet the needs of these immigrants. And, given the sanctuary policies of our elected Democratic leaders at the state and local levels as well as and our Democratic Party representatives at the federal level, the flow of non-legal immigrants will continue to rise at an increasing rate, as will out tax burden to support their needs.

Also, if our state and local officials were truly concerned about the welfare of citizens, they would consider that in their sanctuary policy decisions and honestly inform taxpayers that the continued and rising increase in undocumented immigrants will not only increase our tax burden, but decrease educational and other social and health resources available to legal residents. We keep hearing that we need more funds to improve our schools, yet fail to understand or care that the presence of undocumented limit our ability to provide excellent educational service to the children of legal residents.

I would be very surprised if The Sun published my letter given its biased reporting and its not wanting to provide an honest cost analysis of illegal immigration.

Martin Schugam, Owings Mills

