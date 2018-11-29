Statistics on undocumented immigrants misleading

Just when I thought The Baltimore Sun couldn't be any more superfluous and disingenuous, I read an article in Tuesday's paper (“The number of immigrants in the U.S. illegally is the lowest in more than a decade, a new study finds,” Nov. 27). I was starting to feel encouraged until I got to the next to last paragraph, which stated that the report hadn't looked at the years 2017 and 2018. What?

There's absolutely no way we can be sure how many illegal immigrants are in this country(because they are in hiding) or if it's the lowest number in years, when the past two years have not even been considered.

Oh well, another day, another piece of fake news.

Gail Householder, Marriottsville