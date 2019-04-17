Morici uses fake news to vilify the undocumented

Recently, I saw a news crawler across the top right hand corner of my laptop from the Washington Times. It purports that House Democrats passed a law that gave voting rights to illegal immigrants. It was a bald-faced lie and about as fake news as you can get. But, apparently, it was believed by Professor Peter Morici who writes in The Sun that "Democrats see electoral advantage in championing open borders, de facto naturalization and voting rights for those who enter American illegally” (“Trump should close the border to people, but not to commerce,” April 15).

In reality, there are no voting rights for illegal aliens in any federal or state elections, nor has anyone proposed this, to my knowledge. Similarly, Mr. Morici states that "simply half of immigrants are poorly educated and qualify for means tested entitlements.” There are no federal benefits for illegal immigrants (no SNAP, no SSI, no ACA, no TANF, no federal housing). This time last year, I got a Facebook meme that said that everyone's Social Security check was going to be cut by 30 percent to pay for Obamacare for illegal immigrants. It is dismaying to get fake news like this not only because it is false but because it is clearly motivated to provoke nativist animus against all immigrants.

Paul R. Schlitz Jr., Baltimore

