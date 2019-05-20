UMMS and other hospital boards are rubber stamps

The University of Maryland Medical System is in the spotlight for self dealing, however, the problem goes beyond UMMS and its affiliates (“Now that Pugh has resigned, what about UMMS?” May 8).

It’s an endemic problem in hospitals of our region. Today, patients became a commodity. Boards of directors and medical executive committees just rubber stamp whatever the administration wants to pass. In return, the administration rewards the doctors and other officials on the board with contracts, patient referrals or some compensation for doing some other work, real or not. The implication to all this is to make a hospital a money making machine.

Every patient that comes into the hospital receives so many tests, procedures and consultations far and beyond what they need. The heart doctor does not know anything except the heart. The lung doctor does not know anything except the lung. The surgeon is focused on what small number of procedures the hospital allowed him or her to do. Boards of directors in every hospital have rubber stamped such a system, regardless what complications or side effects those unnecessary tastings have done to the patient. Our health system is corrupt and is need of rejuvenation.

Dr. Bash Pharoan