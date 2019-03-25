UMMS can spend its extra $500K on patients

It is a known fact that a large percentage of personal bankruptcies are due to medical debt. It seems the University of Maryland Medical System had an extra half-million dollars to spare as evidenced by a non-bid purchase of that amount for a book that was neither award winning nor listed on Amazon.com, was not formally requested by the organizations it reportedly sent them to, and was authorized by a person unknown to the UMMS CEO who is apparently worth $4.2 million per year (“Where are ‘Healthy Holly’ books? Tens of thousands unaccounted for; Baltimore Mayor Pugh, UMMS give no receipts,” March 23).

Since there seems to be so much money sloshing around, how about reducing the collective unpaid balances of those being sent to collections by UMMS in the amount of $500,000? To explain this debt relief to surprised patients teetering on having their credit history ruined and quite possibly headed for bankruptcy, I would label the reduction in the bill as a “UMMS financial mismanagement discount.”

Dr. Stuart R. Varon, Lutherville

