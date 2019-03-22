UMMS CEO should be investigated

It's ironic isn't it? Your front page story on the University of Maryland Medical System should literally be next to the photo of state troopers carrying former Gov. Hughes' casket (“University of Maryland Medical System CEO placed on leave amid review of contracting practices,” Mar. 21). The late great Honorable Harry Hughes might be rolling over in that casket in the wake of the shoddy oversight that must have been the norm at the medical system for a long time.

How does the CEO merit $4.3 million a year and has a board of rich and powerful people getting richer on the taxpayers? Who approved that gargantuan salary outlay? The state of Maryland should not only get to the bottom of this mess, but retrieve money that the "bum in charge" was paid to run a loose ship. Plus, he should be sued for all monies he ever made as CEO. And I said made, not earned.

How can they keep paying Robert A. Chrencik $80,000 a week while he is on leave? Who's running that vast system in his absence? Chances are, he only got paid as a political favor and ran nothing but skims for his cronies on the board. The investigators should check out whether Mr. Chrencik got kickbacks from his buddies on the board and prosecute the whole stinking lot of them.

That looks like more misspent taxpayer money to me. Let's turn all of those miscreants upside down and shake them until nothing but moths fly out of their pockets.

Thanks to Luke Broadwater and Pamela Wood to for your continuing excellent investigative journalism.

George Hammerbacher, Baltimore