Outside expert should look at UM School of Medicine sexual assault case

In reading the article (“After lawsuit, complaints from women, University of Maryland School of Medicine announces sweeping changes,” Nov. 30), I seemed to have missed something. Nowhere in the article does it state that a full internal investigation into these serious allegations will be held by the University of Maryland School of Medicine involving the accused doctors.

As well, why in such a world class institution is there a dearth of policies and procedures to address these kinds of allegations? Is this another case of protected status of highly placed individuals or "rainmakers" to the institution?

If the School of Medicine is devoid of a structure to protect the safety of staff in these matters, I would suggest an outside expert be brought in to consult with the School of Medicine much like such consultants were used in the recent tragic death of football player Jordan McNair at the University of Maryland, College Park.

Dr. Stuart R. Varon, Lutherville