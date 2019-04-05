Don't rush to judgement on UM medical system board problems

Recent days included multiple news reports involving the University of Maryland Medical System. I encourage people to weigh the entire set of facts, including the medical system’s service in our communities (“House of Delegates passes reform legislation for University of Maryland Medical System after self-dealing scandal,” Apr. 3).

My home is located in the mid-Eastern Shore where the medical system, specifically the UM Shore Regional Health System, provides remarkable care to people who live in some very rural areas. We do not have many health care options, and thankfully the Shore Health System provides a wide array of medical service, dependable high-quality care, and with a connection to the incredible system located in Baltimore.

In addition to routine care, the medical system has helped me and my family through several serious challenges, providing treatment that restored quality of life. We have benefited beyond description from these services, and my view is shared by many people who depend on the Shore Health System. For these reasons, I ask people to not rush to judgement and consider the immeasurable value of this medical system.

Richard Barton, Denton