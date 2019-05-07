Trump is not a racist

The editorial expressing disappointment with Tiger Woods meeting with President Donald Trump was a misleading and a grave injustice to our president (“Plenty of athletes are refusing to stand with Trump — not Tiger Woods,” May 6). Your accusations that President Trump is racist and anti-immigrant are untrue. The paper needs to reexamine its outlook and opinion policies to report facts and not political propaganda.

In my opinion, the paper’s editorial staff should not represent the views of any political party but remain logical and solution-oriented in regards to solving the many social and economic problems in the United States today. Many of your articles and are interesting and educational. The Trump/Woods smear editorial is a disgrace.

John Long

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.