Trump easily turns on people

Isn’t it interesting that President Donald Trump, back in December 2016, raved about former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson having been chosen as “one of the truly great business leaders of the world,” but now treats Mr. Tillerson with such diatribes as, “he’s dumb as a rock,” or “he’s lazy as hell?”

Just how long will it take until White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is the recipient of such denigration (“Tillerson calls Trump undisciplined. Trump calls Tillerson 'dumb as a rock,’” Dec. 7)?

Virginia Bassler, Clarksville