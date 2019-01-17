Trump supporters don't seem to understand reality

The die hard Trump supporters cannot see the forest for the trees.
These supposed supporters voted for a reality TV star whose past business record indicates many bankruptcies and extorting subcontractors in his many so-called business enterprises. Plus, he has no governing sense at all. ("Without Trump, what would Sun write about?” Jan 15.)
He is now forcing a shutdown on this country that is affecting the incomes of many federal workers and putting this country in serious security jeopardy. Please continue to report on this imbecile with the excellent reporting you are known for.
Wayne Gibbs, Eldersburg