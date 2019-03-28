Trump supporters shouldn't be celebrating results of Mueller probe

It’s mighty fascinating to witness supporters of President Donald Trump celebrating the announcement of the summary of the Mueller report (“Fantasies of Russian collusion weren't true,” Mar. 27).

That summary was prepared after a two-day cursory review of the complete report by Attorney General William Barr, an unabashed lackey of the president. But even that lackey, in his summary, had to concede that the report neither accused nor exonerated the president of charges of criminal obstruction of justice. How mighty have we as a nation fallen when there are many who consider a finding that our president may or may not have committed crimes as a victory for the president.

So much for making America great again.

Jack Kinstlinger, Towson